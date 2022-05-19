© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Go Through The Struggle
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • May 19, 2022
Go Through The Struggle
Jesus promises to send the Holy Spirit. Third Person of the Holy Trinity.
There are moments of crisis in all our lives, moments when a vital decision has to be made.
We should call on the Holy Spirit to help us daily, but we should call for his assistance especially when we have a serious decision to make.
It is on such occasions that the help of the Holy Spirit is especially necessary. He will not fail us if we turn to him earnestly and sincerely.
Like the example of Christ, we have to go through the struggle to receive the glory. This is what's required of us.
Pray for the intercession of St. Rita, Saint for impossible cases, she prayed to the Holy Ghost, so that her heart might develop both His fruits and His gifts.
If Jesus brings you to it, He will bring you through it. In His will and not your own.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join us on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Jesus promises to send the Holy Spirit. Third Person of the Holy Trinity.
There are moments of crisis in all our lives, moments when a vital decision has to be made.
We should call on the Holy Spirit to help us daily, but we should call for his assistance especially when we have a serious decision to make.
It is on such occasions that the help of the Holy Spirit is especially necessary. He will not fail us if we turn to him earnestly and sincerely.
Like the example of Christ, we have to go through the struggle to receive the glory. This is what's required of us.
Pray for the intercession of St. Rita, Saint for impossible cases, she prayed to the Holy Ghost, so that her heart might develop both His fruits and His gifts.
If Jesus brings you to it, He will bring you through it. In His will and not your own.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join us on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.