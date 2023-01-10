⚡️Footage from Soledar, where Fierce Fighting Continued All Night. - 011023

⚡️Footage from Soledar, where fierce fighting continued all night.
Sources report an extremely difficult situation in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this sector of the front. Huge losses of personnel, problems with logistics, low moral and psychological state of military personnel.
All this indicates a high probability of the speedy liberation of the city from Ukrainian militants.
