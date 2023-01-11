Corrupt Congress? | About GEORGE With Gene Ho





Why did it take 15 votes?





In this episode of About GEORGE With Gene Ho, Gene discusses Congressmen's equalities, House of Representatives and Senate counts, as well as the grueling process that ensued in order to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House





See this full episode of About GEORGE and more at:

https://bit.ly/ag-ep-55





For more content, visit:

www.AMPNews.US