Corrupt Congress? | About GEORGE With Gene Ho
Why did it take 15 votes?
In this episode of About GEORGE With Gene Ho, Gene discusses Congressmen's equalities, House of Representatives and Senate counts, as well as the grueling process that ensued in order to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House
See this full episode of About GEORGE and more at:
https://bit.ly/ag-ep-55
For more content, visit:
www.AMPNews.US
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.