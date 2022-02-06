© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Terrain: The Back Story with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
Follow
3
Share
Report
72 views • February 06, 2022
Terrain: The Back Story with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
Andrew Kaufman M.D. and Marcelina Cravat throw-down some intel with Billy Watson on the eve of Terrain The Film Livestream World Premiere!
Thank you Andy, thank you Marcia, thank you Billy. An excellent relaxed interviewing of your guests that was just so informative
AND as reminder - No virus has ever been isolated
There's no point in a medicine for a sickness that doesn't exist.
No virus has ever been isolated, neither Koch nor Rivers Postulates are followed in the (self proven scam) John F Enders method, which has been in use since 1954 for all virology. Requests made of the CDC by Christine Massey, for any virus directly isolated from a person met with the following...
1. June 7, 2021: CDC admits they have no record of any “COV – 2 or 19 virus” purified from any patient sample via maceration, filtration and use of an ultracentrifuge, by anyone, anywhere, ever:
2. June 7, 2021: CDC admits they have no record of any “HPV virus” purified from any patient sample via maceration, filtration and use of an ultracentrifuge, by anyone, anywhere, ever: (note: CDC made an error in their original response and later provided the corrected version below):
3. June 7, 2021: CDC admits they have no record of any “Measles virus” purified from any patient sample via maceration, filtration and use of an ultracentrifuge, by anyone, anywhere, ever! No Isolation, No Purification and No Identification for the Measles Virus!
4. A Letter from the CDC Concerning the Childhood and Adult USA “Immunization Schedule”
[Note: there was a reference to “influenza” in this request, but it doesn’t affect our request in any way because it was in the context of our example of the record we were looking to validate that the CDC does not have ANY record or research or findings for ANY so-called virus that is responsible for ANY sickness or disease – EVER!
5. June 10, 2021: CDC admits they have no record of any “MERS virus” purified from any patient sample via maceration, filtration and use of an ultracentrifuge, by anyone, anywhere, ever:
6. CDC June 11 2021: CDC admits they have no record of any “POLIO virus” purified from any patient sample via maceration, filtration and use of an ultracentrifuge, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
7. March 15, 2021 CDC FOIA response: no records of any “Ebola virus” isolation or purification from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
8. March 19, 2021, U.S. CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) admit they have no record of any “Zika virus” isolated or purified from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
9. March 23, 2021 CDC admitted in a FOIA response that they have no record of any “HIV virus”, “Hepatitis viruis”, “STD virus”, and “TB bacillus bacterium” purified isolate from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere, ever.
10. April 7th, 2021, the CDC states that they have no record of “XMRV virus” purification or isolation from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
11. April 7th, 2021 the CDC states that they have no record of “HTLV-1 virus” purification or isolation from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
12. April 7th, 2021, the CDC states that they have no record of “HTLV-III/LAV virus” purification or isolation from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
13. April 12, 2021: CDC admits they have no record of any “influenza virus” isolated or purified from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
Both John F Enders (who supposedly never studied medicine) and I think it was Ruckle, did a control each (no tissue from a sick individual), they both found the results indistinguishable from the so called Measles Virus Isolation Method.
And don't get me started on the Spanish Flu transmissability study in Boston 1918 - 1919. These guys did all sorts and couldn't make anyone sick, they even did it to Horses and various other creatures, none got sick. Look it up and use DuckDuckGo cause Google blocks every truth.
The jab is poison but not all jabs are the real deal. Simple as that.
And now Stefan Lanka has the third phase to prove the control gives you what ever viral sequence you like.
Original Video from The Truth Seeker
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g1lFnjWArj37/
Uri Besmenov explains why the sheep are so Cultish
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8kogCwAisgx/
And this one is good
DRS. THOMAS COWAN AND ANDREW KAUFMAN INTERVIEWED BY MIKE ADAMS WHY THE VIRUS PANDEMIC IS A FARCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4pmVl9iQf98f/
Bunch of people got scurvy on a ship, they all thought Disease, someone ate a lime and presto, disease gone.
Just cause you got sick, doesn't mean you got a virus
Illness is real but for many other reasons than you - FULL descr here: https://ugetube.com/watch/pJukNTyqTJDVqlt
Andrew Kaufman M.D. and Marcelina Cravat throw-down some intel with Billy Watson on the eve of Terrain The Film Livestream World Premiere!
Thank you Andy, thank you Marcia, thank you Billy. An excellent relaxed interviewing of your guests that was just so informative
AND as reminder - No virus has ever been isolated
There's no point in a medicine for a sickness that doesn't exist.
No virus has ever been isolated, neither Koch nor Rivers Postulates are followed in the (self proven scam) John F Enders method, which has been in use since 1954 for all virology. Requests made of the CDC by Christine Massey, for any virus directly isolated from a person met with the following...
1. June 7, 2021: CDC admits they have no record of any “COV – 2 or 19 virus” purified from any patient sample via maceration, filtration and use of an ultracentrifuge, by anyone, anywhere, ever:
2. June 7, 2021: CDC admits they have no record of any “HPV virus” purified from any patient sample via maceration, filtration and use of an ultracentrifuge, by anyone, anywhere, ever: (note: CDC made an error in their original response and later provided the corrected version below):
3. June 7, 2021: CDC admits they have no record of any “Measles virus” purified from any patient sample via maceration, filtration and use of an ultracentrifuge, by anyone, anywhere, ever! No Isolation, No Purification and No Identification for the Measles Virus!
4. A Letter from the CDC Concerning the Childhood and Adult USA “Immunization Schedule”
[Note: there was a reference to “influenza” in this request, but it doesn’t affect our request in any way because it was in the context of our example of the record we were looking to validate that the CDC does not have ANY record or research or findings for ANY so-called virus that is responsible for ANY sickness or disease – EVER!
5. June 10, 2021: CDC admits they have no record of any “MERS virus” purified from any patient sample via maceration, filtration and use of an ultracentrifuge, by anyone, anywhere, ever:
6. CDC June 11 2021: CDC admits they have no record of any “POLIO virus” purified from any patient sample via maceration, filtration and use of an ultracentrifuge, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
7. March 15, 2021 CDC FOIA response: no records of any “Ebola virus” isolation or purification from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
8. March 19, 2021, U.S. CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) admit they have no record of any “Zika virus” isolated or purified from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
9. March 23, 2021 CDC admitted in a FOIA response that they have no record of any “HIV virus”, “Hepatitis viruis”, “STD virus”, and “TB bacillus bacterium” purified isolate from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere, ever.
10. April 7th, 2021, the CDC states that they have no record of “XMRV virus” purification or isolation from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
11. April 7th, 2021 the CDC states that they have no record of “HTLV-1 virus” purification or isolation from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
12. April 7th, 2021, the CDC states that they have no record of “HTLV-III/LAV virus” purification or isolation from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
13. April 12, 2021: CDC admits they have no record of any “influenza virus” isolated or purified from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:
Both John F Enders (who supposedly never studied medicine) and I think it was Ruckle, did a control each (no tissue from a sick individual), they both found the results indistinguishable from the so called Measles Virus Isolation Method.
And don't get me started on the Spanish Flu transmissability study in Boston 1918 - 1919. These guys did all sorts and couldn't make anyone sick, they even did it to Horses and various other creatures, none got sick. Look it up and use DuckDuckGo cause Google blocks every truth.
The jab is poison but not all jabs are the real deal. Simple as that.
And now Stefan Lanka has the third phase to prove the control gives you what ever viral sequence you like.
Original Video from The Truth Seeker
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g1lFnjWArj37/
Uri Besmenov explains why the sheep are so Cultish
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8kogCwAisgx/
And this one is good
DRS. THOMAS COWAN AND ANDREW KAUFMAN INTERVIEWED BY MIKE ADAMS WHY THE VIRUS PANDEMIC IS A FARCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4pmVl9iQf98f/
Bunch of people got scurvy on a ship, they all thought Disease, someone ate a lime and presto, disease gone.
Just cause you got sick, doesn't mean you got a virus
Illness is real but for many other reasons than you - FULL descr here: https://ugetube.com/watch/pJukNTyqTJDVqlt
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.