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Freedom March 4 December 2021
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77 views • December 04, 2021
This was another strong freedom crowd and they were treated to a bunch of great speakers and singers: Morgan Jones, Zoe Burlan, Dr. Hobart, Dr. Peter Johnson, Bradley Marchall, Paul Zayman, Aussie Cossack (from NSW) and some more the names I was not sure about. We walked from Parliament House straight to Exhibition Gardens to hear speeches first and then we walked to city streets of Melbourne the long way round to Flinders Street Station where we looked a powerful site. We are taking back our sovereignty march by march, Saturday by Saturday, and in response to the terrible way the evil Pandemic Bill got passed by the cronies.
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