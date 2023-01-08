Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Day Of The Lord Is At Hand! Sunday Night LIVE with Tom Hughes
52 views
channel image
gocephas
Published Yesterday |
Donate

This is a message from Obadiah, the Day of the Lord is at hand! Popularity: 178K subscribers.  In Obadiah 15 it states that the Day of the Lord is upon all nations as you have done it shall be done unto you. Reprisal shall return on your own head. God was speaking against Edom and his people who were coming against Israel. Verses 15 and 16 are to the last days. He addresses an article by WEF that states "We Own the Science." How the Global Elite work with Google to censor critics. Mirrored

Keywords
scienceisraeledomwef

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket