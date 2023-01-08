The Day Of The Lord Is At Hand! Sunday Night LIVE with Tom Hughes

This is a message from Obadiah, the Day of the
In Obadiah 15 it states that the Day of the Lord is upon all nations as
you have done it shall be done unto you. Reprisal shall return on your own
head. God was speaking against Edom
and his people who were coming against Israel. Verses 15 and 16 are to the
last days. He addresses an article by WEF that states "We Own the
Science." How the Global Elite work with Google to censor critics.
