THE FED IS TRAPPED: CRASH THE MARKET, OR LET INFLATION RIP?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Human life is infinitely complex. Attempting to centrally plan it must always end in failure. The planners inevitably paint themselves into a corner, where every move they make is the wrong move. The return to the reality of freedom is a painful one for those who believed in 'the plan.