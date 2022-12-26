Fellow fighters continue their protest at the frontlines On Christmas Day

https://gnews.org/articles/625382
Summary：12/25/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 36: On Christmas Day, our fellow fighters continue to protest at the frontlines, making Luc Despins and other lackeys of the CCP feel the pressure from our non-stop protests.
