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Russian sappers managed to completely clear one of the main tourist areas "Arabat Strelka" from the mines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 051322
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60 views • May 13, 2022
Russian sappers managed to completely clear one of the main tourist areas "Arabat Strelka" from the mines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previously, the militants based here mined the water area and the coast with anti-tank shells.
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