❗️Russian journalists who arrived in the US to cover the elections were detained at the airport 🇺🇸🇷🇺

The US interrogated them, and denied entry to one member of the Izvestia team. Russia was not notified of this, Maria Zakharova reported.

More from Maria Z:

The U.S. and the EU did everything to influence the elections in Georgia, but the people made their choice, said Zakharova.

Voters expressed their support on October 26 for stability, development, and traditional Georgian values, understanding that the alternative would be destabilization and increased regional tension.



