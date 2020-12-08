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CONTAGION [2011] (MOVIE TRAILER)
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45 views • December 08, 2020
This movie is a PSYOP which is part of government PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATIONS. Governments stay in power by pushing Propaganda, Lies, Disinformation, and False Flag Events (which 99% are actually HOAX Events) out onto the masses to KEEP THEM IN FEAR of the boogeyman. The original Oxford dictionary definition of the word TERRORISM was "Government By Intimidation". The current Covid19 debacle is a PLANdemic, SCAMdemic, and CASEdemic; it only exists on the Fake Mainstream Media, it does not exist in reality and real life. The globalist controlled governments then claim to be the solution to the real problems they create or the fake PsyOps they push out through their government controlled Mainstream Media News which is known as the HEGELIAN DIALECTIC and ORDER OUT OF CHAOS (ORDO AB CHAO). The very word GOVERNMENT breaks down into (GOVERN - To Control) and (MENT - The Mind). The ONLY PURPOSE FOR GOVERNMENTS is as MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS. The slogan for Covert Intelligence and Military PsyOps has always been, "CONTROL THE MIND AND THE ASS WILL FOLLOW, AND THERE IS A DOUBLE MEANING FOR THE WORD ASS". Time to Wake Up and become a CONSCIOUS TRUTHER, while you still have available research to find and connect dots. There is currently a worldwide book burning in progress to crush THE TRUTH MOVEMENT and THE GREAT AWAKENING. Don't fear the FAKE Virus, but do fear the unlawful Governments, and Wake Up to the fact the mRNA VACCINATION is the bio-weapon (not the fake virus) and it is called THE FINAL SOLUTION. Please stop being a Sheeple and/or Zombie, try to Wake Up. ONLY YOU CAN WAKE UP YOURSELF BY DOING YOUR OWN RESEARCH!!!
CONTAGION [2011] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/contagion/DqFjHerC/3u5fuO2s
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
CONTAGION [2011] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/contagion/DqFjHerC/3u5fuO2s
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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