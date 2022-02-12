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Juan O Savin "The Globalist Dam Is Breaking!" (Part A)
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111 views • February 12, 2022
David Nino Rodriguez
Check out David Rodriguez RAW, UNCENSORED & AD FREE!
http://www.ninoscorner.tv
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗲𝘇:
Never give up and always show up. That was the early life-lesson heavyweight boxer David “Nino” Rodriguez most attributes the success of his career to. Of his 36 professional bouts, he has an impressive record of 34 KOs with 24 of them being in the first round, a number that relieved Mike Tyson of his legendary first-round record
Check out David Rodriguez RAW, UNCENSORED & AD FREE!
http://www.ninoscorner.tv
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗲𝘇:
Never give up and always show up. That was the early life-lesson heavyweight boxer David “Nino” Rodriguez most attributes the success of his career to. Of his 36 professional bouts, he has an impressive record of 34 KOs with 24 of them being in the first round, a number that relieved Mike Tyson of his legendary first-round record
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