CERN | Why Does CERN Have a 666 Logo?

Why Is CERN Located On Top of the Former Temple of Apollo? Why Is CERN Trying to Re-Create the "Big Bang?" Why Did Hawking Say CERN Could Accidentally Wipe Out the Universe?

Watch Today's Original Video Post / Interview with Todd Coconato Today At: https://rumble.com/v1b3z2x-cern-portals-the-mark-etc.-what-you-need-to-know....html

Learn More About CERN Today At:

Watch the Full Length Documentaries:

The 2021 Technology as religion | VPRO Documentary - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCARqmwyN98

Watch the 2017 Anthropocene: The Age of Mankind Documentary - 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW138ZTKioM

Watch the Yuval Noah Harari - 2017 Humans, Gods and Technology Documentary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQd_5as_cMY

What do the scientists at CERN claim to be trying to achieve?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YGW75oOoRo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5fLbTJ7PEQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSxJHt_TTN8

Why is the World Economic Forum discussing the Anthropocene? https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/08/what-is-the-anthropocene-and-why-does-it-matter/

Watch the 2017 Anthropocene: The Age of Mankind Documentary - 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW138ZTKioM

Why does Anthropocene stand for “human” “gene control”?

Why is the Svalbard Global Seed Vault (https://www.croptrust.org/work/svalbard-global-seed-vault/) now under control by Bill Gates, Syngenta and Rockefeller? http://thegaiareports.weebly.com/how-bill-gates-syngenta-and-rockefeller-became-custodians-of-the-doomsday-crop-diversity-vault.html

The Svalbard Global Seed project will be run by an organization called the Global Crop Diversity Trust (GCDT). The Global Crop Diversity Trust is based in Rome and its Board is chaired by Margaret Catley-Carlson. Catley-Carlson was also president until 1998 of the New York-based Population Council, John D. Rockefeller’s population reduction organization, set up in 1952 to advance the Rockefeller family’s eugenics program under the cover of promoting “family planning,” birth control devices, sterilization and “population control” in developing countries.

What Is CERN? CERN is a particle accelerator / collider. It is the largest machine in the world made by man. WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dyS8ak7FXk

Watch the Yuval Noah Harari - 2017 Humans, Gods and Technology Documentary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQd_5as_cMY

Why Did Stephen Hawking Say That the Discovery of the God Particle Could Wipe Out the Universe? https://www.cnet.com/science/stephen-hawking-god-particle-may-wipe-out-the-universe/

