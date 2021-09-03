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Alex Jones Saves Texas Again(Classic 1999) Waco, Tx Ku Klux Klan
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43 views • September 03, 2021
Alex Jones Saves Texas Again(Classic 1999) Waco, Tx Ku Klux Klan Threatens to Kill Alex and Burn the Rebuilt Branch Davidian Church Down Patriots Protest at Courthouse and Shootout at Mount Carmel Church
Mike Hanson was Alex Jones’ personal cameraman and Access TV producer from 1995-2010
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61328d4f0bdc2e0713fd58c5
Mike Hanson was Alex Jones’ personal cameraman and Access TV producer from 1995-2010
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61328d4f0bdc2e0713fd58c5
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