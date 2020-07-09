EMERALD - HORNS UP

First uploaded in 6th of september in 2017 in you tube and now transferred in here! MUSIC:AL SPICHER-JULIEN MENTH/LYRICS :AL SPICHER TOGETHER -RUNNIN FREE A REBELLION -FOR LIBERTY WE'LL LIVE OUR DREAM -UNTIL WE DIE! LET'S RAISE OUR HORNS UP HIGH!



Commercial suicide

Worn out to the core! Mindless consumption NO VALUES ANY MORE! Heartless puppet masters Trying to rule the game Producing cheap disasters Right for the wall of shame But corruption's for the weak! AND WE'RE BUILT TO RESIST! As one united league It's time to raise our fists! TOGETHER -RUNNIN FREE A REBELLION -FOR LIBERTY WE'LL LIVE OUR DREAM -UNTIL WE DIE! LET'S RAISE OUR HORNS UP HIGH! DEAD-STALE Is what we're called A relict from the past That shall rest in it's vault Wayward breed A THORN in their eye OUR SPIRIT WILL NOT DIE Cause we're far from being done! WE'RE BOUND to our way! NO MATTER what will come! WE'RE HERE TO STAY........................ TOGETHER -RUNNIN FREE A REBELLION -FOR LIBERTY WE'LL LIVE OUR DREAM -UNTIL WE DIE! LET'S RAISE OUR HORNS UP HIGH!