God Hates a Mixture (Letters to the 7 Churches)

Christianity has been 'leavened' by our Enemy since its inception. How does this leavening affect our lives right now, and more importantly, how will it affect the next group of believers who will be here on earth after we're gone: namely the 144K and others who will be martyred? (In this video I also talk a bit about holidays...for all those out there who have been asking for my opinion!) This is another installment of my video series: 'Revelation: Chapter by Chapter'.
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Consider downloading the following timeline 'template'...even if you do not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out:
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.