EUROPA ― The Last Battle ― Part 10

Our choices are no longer just Left or Right, our choices are Nationalism or Globalism/International Communism.

No matter what the Anti-White media says, true nationalism represents TRUE biological diversity. Love of your own race and culture does not mean hatred of other races. Every people have the right to preserve their own unique heritage, culture, character, art, literature, music, values, faith and other characteristics that define them in their own countries. All races have the right to live in peace in their own homelands free from the threat of demographic replacement. This is about preservation, pride and love for our own people and not "supremacism" or racism. Globalists and Cultural Marxists represent ANTI-Diversity because they want to DESTROY racial identity and the unique distinctions between the divergent human races.

We are now standing at the crossroads, it is five minutes to midnight and we are very quickly running out of time. In fact, this is our moment of truth. It’s time to reclaim our destiny and our dignity. It’s time for proud people to rise their flags again, and this time the flags will never go down again. We will revive the European spirit again, protect our borders, our people and our families. We will return to health, to virtue and to nature once again. We will be whole, once again.

We must secure the existence of our people and a future for European children. This is our last chance.

We must seek revolution through the education of the masses. When the information is available to the people, systemic change will be inevitable and unavoidable.

http://www.TheGreatestStoryNeverTold.tv

http://www.CODOH.com

http://www.HolocaustHandbooks.com

http://www.HolodomorInfo.com

http://www.911MissingLinks.com

Questioning The Holocaust - Why We Believed (Part 1 of 2)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RddqP0ABzwM

The First Holocaust : The Surprising Origin of the Six-Million Figure

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBnMtkbWPCs

17 U.S. Code § 107 - Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use

Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright. In determining whether the use made of a work in any particular case is a fair use the factors to be considered shall include—

(1) the purpose and character of the use, including whether such use is of a commercial nature or is for nonprofit educational purposes;

(2) the nature of the copyrighted work;

(3) the amount and substantiality of the portion used in relation to the copyrighted work as a whole; and

(4) the effect of the use upon the potential market for or value of the copyrighted work.

The fact that a work is unpublished shall not itself bar a finding of fair use if such finding is made upon consideration of all the above factors.

