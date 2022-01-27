Dr. Viviane Brunet on black-eyed babies

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To elaborate further on the topic of the self-assembling structures and graphene nanoribbons found in the vaccination vials analyzed by Dr. Pablo Campra, La Quinta Columna commented on article from 2015, in which specialists successfully developed this nanotechnology.
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