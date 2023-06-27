Quo Vadis





June 27, 2023





In this video we share God the Father's Message to Gisella Cardia on Refuges





Message from God the Father.





I, your Father, am here to remind you that I love you all.





Do not be afraid; my Son was the first person to be caught and called a heretic by the [fore]fathers of the Church.





So what is it that you fear?





Do not be afraid.





He has conquered death and I will be with you always.





Why do you not understand?





Because mankind does not understand that I love you all, and as Father, I feel the duty to be by your side, protecting you.





As your Father, I will protect you before all those who will call you heretics.





Do not worry.





See now how everything will collapse.





Your refuge will be ready for that time.





I am arranging everything so that when Mary Most Holy tells you that it is time to go, you should go to the Blue Cross, and there you will never be touched, because I have personally sanctified that place.





Do not worry; let go of human things and have faith; everything will be fulfilled according to My plan.





The angels, in the place blessed by Me, will protect you and make you safe; they will make you invisible and I will not leave you lacking for anything.





I am a good Father, but I am a just Father.





I love you, My children, I love you so much: do not be afraid, do not fear, all that you will have will be by My grace alone.





I leave you now.





Your Father.





Amen.





Gisella Cardia started to have visions in April 2016, after a pilgrimage to Mejuhgoria.





A small statue of Our Lady that was bought there also started to have lacrimations (that is, shed tears; in this case, of blood and water).





She is from a small town in Italy, Trevignano Romano, which is about 30 miles from Rome.





Her local Bishop Romano Rossi of the Diocese of Civita Castellana is reservedly supportive of her.





The Church continues to investigate her apparitions.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaAiAwPemac