NEW HUMAN ORGANS DISCOVERED*DNA MUTATION*PHOTON BELT*EPIGENETICS*EVOLUTIONARY CHANGES & CREATION*

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://sites.google.com/site/thephotonbelt1234/home-1/dna https://www.heartcom.org/PhotonBelt.htm https://nypost.com/2018/03/27/scientists-discover-new-organ-hiding-in-plain-sight/ https://www.popsci.com/new-dna-shape/ https://biontologyarizona.com/dr-fritz-albert-popp/ https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia/ciencia_cambio03.htm https://www.livescience.com/62128-interstitium-organ.html https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/world/scientists-discover-new-organ-in-human-body/ https://sputniknews.com/20230101/scientists-discover-new-organ-in-human-body-1105965372.html https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/21/health/new-organ-throat-scn-wellness/index.html https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-what-is-the-new-organ-scientists-have-discovered-in-the-throat-6836306/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-10-cancer-salivary-gland.html https://biologos.org/articles/denisovans-humans-and-the-chromosome-2-fusion https://www.icr.org/article/new-research-debunks-human-chromosome/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/what-is-junk-dna-and-what/ https://images.newscientist.com/wp-content/uploads/1991/01/17516401.jpg?width=300 https://pbs.twimg.com/ext_tw_video_thumb/1608608314325188611/pu/img/6nbFYTg9YJ6EQQ7g.jpg:large https://www.rollmanrevolution.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Yuga-Cycle.png https://www.lightcodes.com/light-and-information/ https://haribhakt.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/yugas-explained.jpg https://fiveseasonsmedicine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Slide1.jpeg https://qph.fs.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-57c39dfd3d7c6f6151389291ae2bfd8c https://gregdougall.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/stupid-matias-destefano-gaia-tv-bs.png

