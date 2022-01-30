The biggest upcoming HOAX of our times after COVID - Climate change [NEW DOCUMENTARY 2021]HEADWIND 2021 - NEW DOCUMENTARY 2021 - About the biggest upcoming HOAX of our times after COVID... Climate change. Former London banker Alexander Pohl worked for years for one of the world's greenest banks. Idealistically driven he financed big wind and solar farms genuinely convinced he was making the world a better place. Gradually he woke up to the fact that today's green is a broken system. He gave up banking and emigrated with his family to his little forest paradise in remote, northern Sweden. The dream was to get back to Nature, start an eco-farm and put as much distance as he could between his family and the industrialization of nature.Until….. A wind park was planned at the gates of his paradise garden.Documentarian Poels and Alexander Pohl are taking the journey together…. to ask questions and unravel the green wonderland to its true core …This is one of the most fascinating things I`ve watched this year. Thank you.BTW – We can see in this video how the Swedish police are very brave against non-muslims, white, native people only. Pigs and cabal lapdogs...mirrored from: