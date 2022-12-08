Create New Account
Concentration Camp Tech Update - Dream
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Dreams and vision confirmed with pole tech.    Watch for these smart poles in small cities.  We also cover the real reason why the grid is down in NC.   Christians bank accounts getting taken out.   Christian homes getting bulldozered down.    What is the real outcome of Ye's stunt.

Aman Jabbi – The Final Lockdown – Street Lights That KILL in Smart Cities, CBDC, Digital ID https://zeeemedia.com/

https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/

Sodom and USA, FDR 187

Keywords
end of dayssmart cityai beast systemare we living in the end of daysconcentration towns

