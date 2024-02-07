Coach's wife destroyed by VAXX poison induced STROKE

Wake Forest Head Coach Steve Forbes on why he is taking the COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=UIkq1q4OuEk
###
Steven Forbes
January 31, 2024
"Seth Davis, CBS Sports, has been working on a story about Johnetta and our journey after her stroke on 8/8/23 for over the past 2 months. My family and I want to thank Seth for his desire to write this story, and for his empathy, thoughtfulness, and attention to detail bringing this story to life. Seth tweets every morning, “Please be kind.” Seth is kind and treats people with kindness, while being a powerful storyteller. Thanks you Seth and God Bless.""
https://www.facebookDOTcom/steven.forbes.5/posts/pfbid03RdueJAk6t6c6hQmKBERMzSSajt2TSse5AMg79c71k3ptnGuhT4kGXEkRGmEKhj4l
###
DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince - Summertime
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Kr0tTbTbmVA
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.