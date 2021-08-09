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A Propaganda Masterpiece - NYU Prof., Mark Miller
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183 views • August 09, 2021
Call the current propaganda campaign, mind control, a PSYOP, or hypnosis. Mark Miller, NYU Professor, explains that it's all the same. Fear is the prime motivator. The CIA controls the media. Generate the images and fear narrative, and voila, a holocaust and a war on terror did occur, and a plandemic is in the process. The Rubicon has been crossed. Governments, corporations, and individuals, through ignorance or evil have turned on the people to the point of mandating medical experimentation, violating the Nuremberg Code. www.hudok.info
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