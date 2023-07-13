Bundy Ranch Standoff INSPIRES Patriots To Resist Tyranny: New Docs Reveal FEDS Illegally Spied

Stew Peters Show





Bombshell new documents have come to light about the Bundy ranch standoff.

Radio host David J. Reilly joins Stew to detail these new revelations of inter-agency government corruption.

The new whistleblower documents show how the federal government used illegal spying to entrap citizens during the Bundy standoff and in the years since.

The new documents are the work of Larry Wooten, a former Special agent with the Bureau of Land Management.

Wooten first made waves back in 2017 when he sent an 18-page whistleblower report to Washington state representative Matt Shea.

The report chronicled what he called, “a widespread pattern of bad judgment, lack of discipline, incredible bias, unprofessionalism and misconduct, as well as likely policy, ethical, and legal violations among senior staff…at the BLM’s office of law enforcement and security.”

That document directly led to the dismissal of the federal case against Cliven and Ammon Bundy

Wooten exposed how Dan Love, a BLM agent, had deliberately ignored instructions from federal prosecutors in order to conduct cattle roundups that were as intrusive, militaristic, and as oppressive as possible.

Dan Love had a “kill book,” in which he took credit for driving three of the BLM’s enemies into committing suicide.

Now, thanks to a FOIA request from the group Freedom Watch, 252 additional pages of Wooten’s whistleblower evidence has come out, and it’s even more damning.

The new evidence reveals a “military-style” misinformation campaign by the Bureau of Land Management.

This misinformation campaign involved a federal agent contacting Cliven Bundey’s daughter Bailey, and through her acting as an agent provocateur trying to provoke the Bundys to a greater confrontation with the feds, so they could justify a more severe military-style crackdown, possibly including killing the family.

Dan Love has faced no consequences for plotting to murder American citizens.

Love’s supervisor called “Woody” was covering for him.

Many believe Dan Love had dirt on many of the higher ups in government and that is why he was given sweetheart deals and allowed to keep his job.

Dan Love was made the head of the “threat mitigation unit” of the Bureau of Land Management.

The threat mitigation unit is a domestic spying and misinformation operation that does things the CIA and FBI wish they could legally do.

According to David Reilly’s sources, Dan Love left the BLM and went to work for the FBI.

The Sun Valley conference in Idaho is being held and several billionaire oligarchs are expected to attend.

It’s considered to be a mini world economic forum and it’s being held in one of the most conservative states in the country.

Conservatives in Idaho must be vigilant and cannot allot Idaho to turn into the next California.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2znx8e-bundy-ranch-standoff-inspires-patriots-to-resist-tyranny-new-docs-reveal-fe.html