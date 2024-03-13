Hormone Balance – Frequently Asked Questions

Hormones are special molecules that instruct our cells what to do and are vital to producing energy! As we age, our hormones can decline and become unbalanced leading to a host of symptoms that vary between men and women, depending on the hormones out of balance.

The thyroid hormone is primarily responsible for energy production and can be affected by unbalanced sex hormones (primarily testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone). For women, the symptoms of hormone imbalance can include irregular periods, mood swings, sleeplessness, weight gain, etc. For men, the symptoms often include weight gain, muscle loss, lack of energy, low sex drive, brain fog, etc.

Join Dr. Hotze as he answers some frequently asked questions about hormone balance and how it affects both men and women! If you have questions about bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, this episode is for you!

