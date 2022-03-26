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FULL SHOW: Trump Lawsuit Targets Criminals Involved with Russia-gate and Spygate Scandals
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120 views • March 26, 2022
Donald Trump has sued the corrupt Democrats and companies involved in the Russian Collusion hoax in the Southern District of Florida. Owen Shroyer names the names and discusses how serious this lawsuit could be. It’s the Veteran’s Call In Special, so we take calls from our great veterans on all the developing news stories. Joe Biden is making appearances with troops in Poland and it is not going so well. Biden’s handling of the situation in Ukraine has led to serious geopolitical shifts that are all detrimental to America and Freedom on planet Earth. Liberal progressives continue their predatory grooming of young children.
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