Is This the Real Reason Liberals Abandoned Their Principles? | Tucker Carlson on Rubin Report

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WATCH all of the FULL Rubin Report interviews with TUCKER CARLSON featured in this compilation below!
1. On Trump, Mainstream Media, and Revolution | Tucker Carlson | October 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0UMMUP7K48&;list=PLEbhOtC9klbAvD7li3RhdYMbPMLkNvvso&index=2
2. Exposing Who the Media Is Really Trying to Protect | Tucker Carlson | September 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFkR-DZ_YV8&;list=PLEbhOtC9klbAvD7li3RhdYMbPMLkNvvso&index=1
Remember when the media actually did reporting? Or a world before hot takes on social media drove everyone into a frenzy before the facts came in? You don’t need to have taken a media literacy course in college to know that the coverage of most current events these days is lacking. Watch interviews with established media figures as well as rising independent media personalities to make sense of the constantly changing media landscape with this playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEbhOtC9klbAvD7li3RhdYMbPMLkNvvso