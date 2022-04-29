BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is This the Real Reason Liberals Abandoned Their Principles? | Tucker Carlson on Rubin Report
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
7111 views • April 29, 2022
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson about how liberals abandoned liberalism, the importance of freedom of speech, why both political parties stop caring about the shrinking middle class and more in this special “best of” episode. Tucker explains his continued confusion in defending the values of classical liberalism from attacks from modern day liberals and talks about the need for a sane and reasonable Democratic Party. He also shares his thoughts on why the ACLU seemingly reversed its position on free speech and how the mainstream media is losing the fight with citizen journalism and YouTubers.

WATCH all of the FULL Rubin Report interviews with TUCKER CARLSON featured in this compilation below!

1. On Trump, Mainstream Media, and Revolution | Tucker Carlson | October 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0UMMUP7K48&;list=PLEbhOtC9klbAvD7li3RhdYMbPMLkNvvso&index=2

2. Exposing Who the Media Is Really Trying to Protect | Tucker Carlson | September 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFkR-DZ_YV8&;list=PLEbhOtC9klbAvD7li3RhdYMbPMLkNvvso&index=1

Remember when the media actually did reporting? Or a world before hot takes on social media drove everyone into a frenzy before the facts came in? You don’t need to have taken a media literacy course in college to know that the coverage of most current events these days is lacking. Watch interviews with established media figures as well as rising independent media personalities to make sense of the constantly changing media landscape with this playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEbhOtC9klbAvD7li3RhdYMbPMLkNvvso
Keywords
free speechliberaltucker carlsonrubin reportleft agenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy