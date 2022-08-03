Power, Money And The Blood Of Children Fuel Corrupt System

The media is doing their WORST to keep “2,000 Mules” out of the mainstream, but they are failing HARD.

Greg Phillips joins to shine a light on the election fraud that STOLE

President Trump’s rightful seat in the Oval Office, and to take action on the illegal activity that occurred in the ballot booths across ALL 50 states.

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