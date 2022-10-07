Common Prosperity Results in Common Poverty

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https://gnews.org/post/p1tjycdd2
10/06/2022 Spotlight on China reports: Ren commented that the CCP’s common prosperity has turned into “common poverty”. No one is feeling happy right now