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The "All Seeing Eye" Of The Feds Looking To Micro-Manage You, Especially Dissidents
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52 views • October 27, 2021
The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode and asks, "...have you ever seen a more troubled time in education, here in the US? I don’t think I have. The COVID-19 Era has skewed everything we know about how life is supposed to be. It’s also killing true education."
Lynne will present: "The latest ‘smoking gun’ evidence, is the recent publication by the U.S. Dept. of Education. Titled “Supporting Child and Student Social, Emotional, Behavioral, and Mental Health”, this over 100 page report shows the lows our government has sunken to in order to further the cradle to grave educratic manipulation of us all."
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-all-seeing-eye-of-the-feds-looking-to-micro-manage-you-especially-dissidents-video/
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Lynne will present: "The latest ‘smoking gun’ evidence, is the recent publication by the U.S. Dept. of Education. Titled “Supporting Child and Student Social, Emotional, Behavioral, and Mental Health”, this over 100 page report shows the lows our government has sunken to in order to further the cradle to grave educratic manipulation of us all."
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-all-seeing-eye-of-the-feds-looking-to-micro-manage-you-especially-dissidents-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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