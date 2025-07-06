ACTOR KILLED BY VAX INSPIRES PEOPLE TO GET FLU VAX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demand for Flu Shot Surges Following Death of Actor Barbie Hsu｜TaiwanPlus News
Feb 4, 2025 #virus #vaccine #Japan
Following the death of Taiwanese celebrity Barbie Hsu from flu-related pneumonia, many members of the public are rushing to get a flu shot, leading to vaccine shortages at clinics and hospitals.