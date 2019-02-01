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1/2/19 #GANGSOFCONGRESS: Give Us Your Poor, Your Black, Your MONEY! #HR40LIE #DONCUOMO
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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5 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/02/19: HAPPY NEW YEAR Freedom Lovers! Yesterday Governor Andrew Cu_mo buffooned through his inauguration speech on Ellis Island, citing President Trump’s father’s arrival in NY and vowing to “fight”— what exactly we don’t know. Meanwhile, “hackers” calling themselves Dark Overlord are threatening to release 18,000 legal documents concerning the 9/11 cover up if a bitcoin ransom is not paid. Then, of course, we have corrupt Max_ne Wat_rs drooling over getting her hands on “Reparations” money for African Americans, with the reintroduction of HR40, meaning a new massively corrupt fraud system is being developed to transfer wealth and strip Americans of billions in taxpayer money.

What happened with the 13th Amendment:
http://www.outpost-of-freedom.com/Lib30801.htm

https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2018/11/maxine-waters-unfit-to-chair-house-financial-services-committee/

https://www.citizensforethics.org/press-release/maxine-waters-named-most-corrupt-member-of-congress/

Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! A huge thank you for YAFTV’s success in 2018 and for your incredible kudos and ongoing community support! This video was cut in the upload process during my breakdown of the 9/11 Dark Overlord hack. YT is upping its censorship shenanigans once again.

YAFTV will cover the unpublished material in tomorrow’s video plus announce the winners of the Patreon giveaway! Thanks so very much patrons and YAFTV is so so glad to be able to give back!

If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]

Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER

CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
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WE, THE PEOPLE, WILL BE UNSTOPPABLE IN 2019! WWG1WGA!! WE ARE FREE!!
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