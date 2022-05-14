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Sandra O'Sullivan Personal Salvation Testimony - Born Again
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0 view • May 14, 2022
At Age 7 - drowned in the swimming pool and through a heart felt prayer said by her mother, brought back from drowning. Brought up in the Church of Ireland, but didn't know Jesus or become born again until later on in life.
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