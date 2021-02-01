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Patient: Thyroid/Hormone Testing “These are the best lab numbers ever!"
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23 views • February 01, 2021
Find out why we didn’t even test her thyroid, to begin with.
So many people are left knowing that they have a “thyroid problem” but yet are never taught or will never learn what is causing this problem in the first place. In essence, people are tested to be told “WHERE THEY ARE” but not “WHY THEY ARE THERE.” This is why I always strive to help my clients and patients figure out WHY they are sick because if the WHY can be found and corrected then the person can truly heal!
This story is a frequent story in our office of patients coming in and getting an entirely new approach to their health that leads them to a place and time that they have never experienced before. True healing and restoration through the identification of the WHY you’re sick will unleash your ability to get well!
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/patient-thyroid-hormone-testing-these-are-the-best-lab-numbers-ever/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
So many people are left knowing that they have a “thyroid problem” but yet are never taught or will never learn what is causing this problem in the first place. In essence, people are tested to be told “WHERE THEY ARE” but not “WHY THEY ARE THERE.” This is why I always strive to help my clients and patients figure out WHY they are sick because if the WHY can be found and corrected then the person can truly heal!
This story is a frequent story in our office of patients coming in and getting an entirely new approach to their health that leads them to a place and time that they have never experienced before. True healing and restoration through the identification of the WHY you’re sick will unleash your ability to get well!
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/patient-thyroid-hormone-testing-these-are-the-best-lab-numbers-ever/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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