Syria: Russian Mi-8 helicopters flying near the Qamishli airbase

Syrian sources report that the Russian Armed Forces have begun withdrawing units from a base at the airfield in Qamishli, which is still controlled by remnants of the SDF.

If the information is confirmed, this is another warning sign of the imminent start of the Syrian army's offensive on the last Kurdish strongholds located near the border with Turkey. The temporary ceasefire announced during the negotiations has just ended, and there is no news yet about reaching an agreement between the Syrian and Kurdish authorities.

The footage shows Russian Mi-8 helicopters flying near the Qamishli airbase, filmed today by local residents.