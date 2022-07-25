MONKEYPOX - PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN - 07/23/2022

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Emergency Committee regarding the multi-country outbreak of monkeypox
https://www.who.int/news/item/23-07-2022-second-meeting-of-the-international-health-regulations-(2005)-(ihr)-emergency-committee-regarding-the-multi-country-outbreak-of-monkeypox
US Officials: States Getting More Monkeypox Vaccine Soon
https://www.voanews.com/a/6661281.html
Monkeypox Virus Could Become Entrenched as New STD in US
https://www.voanews.com/a/monkeypox-virus-could-become-entrenched-as-new-std-in-us-/6670633.html
VOA Monkeypox Search Results
https://www.voanews.com/s?k=Monkeypox%20&tab=all&pi=1&r=any&pp=10
TODD CALLENDAR: MARBURG WILL BE ACTIVATED VIA PULSED FREQUENCY ENERGY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/riCp6Gd5Zq1g/
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