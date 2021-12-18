Special Report - JFK Assassination Records Release - CIA Deep State Head Fake! - DarkJournalist, 121721

This video is presented in thanks to the DarkJournalist on YouTube.My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video has an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.--Dark Journalist Special Report: Deep State Head Fake CIA Blocks JFK Assassination Records (Aerospace Connections)!#Aerospace #Assassination #JFKSpecial LiveStream 9PM ET Wednesday December 15, 2021!CIA EXECUTIVE ACTIONJoin us for this Dark Journalist Special Report on the latest round of JFK Records that were just released. The more important files are still being blocked by the CIA in their ongoing attempt to deflect blame for their role in the executive action 58 years ago to remove President Kennedy by assassinating him in broad daylight in Dallas. DJ calls out the current release media spin as a false 'blame the Russians' narrative with no new evidence while avoiding the decades of research that clearly points to the intelligence community and aerospace defense contractors being responsible. DJ presents clear evidence that JFK was killed for his attempt to share the UFO file and cites his exclusive interview with Watergate Lawyer Douglas Caddy who said his friends CIA super-spy E. Howard Hunt that JFK was assassinated because he was going to share our most vital National Security Secret: "The Alien Presence."SUPPORT DARK JOURNALIST NOW!We are 100 Percent Independent and Supported by Viewers like YOU! You can make sure this important work continues by subscribing to Dark Journalist here:SPECIAL DARK JOURNALIST X-PROTECTUFO ASSASSINS DOCUMENTARYTelegram (New)https://t.me/realdarkjournalistTwitter:Facebook: