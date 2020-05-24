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The Plandemic (not the mikovits video) - Coronavirus, 5G and Vaccine Deception - Full Documentary
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415 views • May 24, 2020
Exposing Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, 5G Danger, Coronavirus Psyop, Mandatory Vaccination, Kobe and more.
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