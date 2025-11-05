🇺🇦🇺🇸⚡️ — NEW: While en route to Kherson, Angelina Jolie had to visit the Mykolaiv military enlistment office Tuesday evening because her bodyguard had been mobilized, according to Ukrainian media.



➡️ At a checkpoint near Pivdennoukrainsk, two jeeps were stopped, and the enlistment office cited paperwork issues with her bodyguard. He explained he was transporting an "important person," but was still taken in.



➡️ Jolie herself went to the office and personally requested his release, resulting in the bodyguard being released.



🇺🇦🇺🇸⚡️ — Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko confirms that Angelina Jolie's bodyguard was mobilized in the Mykolaiv region, verifying the circulating CCTV footage showing the actress entering the military enlistment office.

Source @Retards Of TikTok

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!