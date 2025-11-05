© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇦🇺🇸⚡️ — NEW: While en route to Kherson, Angelina Jolie had to visit the Mykolaiv military enlistment office Tuesday evening because her bodyguard had been mobilized, according to Ukrainian media.
➡️ At a checkpoint near Pivdennoukrainsk, two jeeps were stopped, and the enlistment office cited paperwork issues with her bodyguard. He explained he was transporting an "important person," but was still taken in.
➡️ Jolie herself went to the office and personally requested his release, resulting in the bodyguard being released.
🇺🇦🇺🇸⚡️ — Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko confirms that Angelina Jolie's bodyguard was mobilized in the Mykolaiv region, verifying the circulating CCTV footage showing the actress entering the military enlistment office.
