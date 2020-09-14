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Witnessing last days signs I never figured I would see but it has happened!
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135 views • September 14, 2020
I read some news today that is connected to the last days signs Jesus warned us about. There were 3 signs that linked together that people have watched on TV yet they never were able to make the connection between Bible prophecy and current events. I have noticed since moving from YouTube to brighten the people are beginning to subscribe as they did when I was at YouTube. Thank you for making the switch. If you haven't subscribed yet please do. I promise I will do everything I can to keep you all information with the proof that Jesus is the real Lord and Savior and is coming back to Earth in soon.
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