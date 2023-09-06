6-9-23 severe thunderstorm west of Oglesby 60mph winds rock Truck. Trees Whip -- OKLAHOMA

Just west of Oglesby Oklahoma a 60mph atleast downburst whips trees violently at times. Torrential Rain i get soaked and winds rock my truck 6-9-2023.





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