Hollywood’s Secret Cult Revealed on Camera: It Has a Face Part 2
117 views • 3 days ago

Hollywood’s Secret Cult Revealed on Camera: It Has a Face
Part 2

This video explores the hidden relationship between the ancient and modern cults of "Dionysus" and the growing influence of Hollywood.

We know the information in this presentation is very challenging for many to come to terms with but we felt led to release this video at this point because the enemy is masquerading as an angel of light in an attempt to deceive many. We believe this video can help to combat some of enemies lies and deceptions.

hollywoodson camerasecret cult revealedit has a face part 2
