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America's Great Awakening
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74 views • February 03, 2022
America is finally seeing the truth of corrupt media — and Americans have stopped trusting fake news.
After all we have been through, the awakening is here.
New voices are replacing the old MSM.
A spirit of law and order is returning to the streets.
We’re planning for a future without COVID, crime or censorship.
There is real energy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 2 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295089839001
After all we have been through, the awakening is here.
New voices are replacing the old MSM.
A spirit of law and order is returning to the streets.
We’re planning for a future without COVID, crime or censorship.
There is real energy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 2 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295089839001
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