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Blasting Surrender Leaflets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the vicinity of the Avdiyka settlement. - Using a Howitzer self-propelled battery of the DPR forces, carried out the Event. 052122
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101 views • May 21, 2022
A howitzer self-propelled battery of the DPR forces carried out the event of throwing leaflets at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the vicinity of the settlement. Avdiivka.
The effectiveness of these measures was proven in Mariupol, Volnovakha and other settlements liberated from the Kyiv regime. Often, the Ukrainian military, who want to lay down their arms, have no idea about the surrender mechanism that ensures security and the preservation of life.
The effectiveness of these measures was proven in Mariupol, Volnovakha and other settlements liberated from the Kyiv regime. Often, the Ukrainian military, who want to lay down their arms, have no idea about the surrender mechanism that ensures security and the preservation of life.
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