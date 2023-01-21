ARE WE ROBBING GOD OF TITHES 2, Malachi 3:6-12; Genesis 14:1-24; Leviticus 27:30-34; 20230121

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

A couple weeks ago, by GOD’s Grace and the Holy Spirit’s direction, we embarked on the topic, Tithing and Offerings to GOD.

This morning, by GOD’s Grace and Mercy, we will continue with the lesson. We pray that GOD will grant us more understanding on the topic, because we know people have different views regarding tithing and offerings.

What we should be asking ourselves is that is our views consistent with GOD’s views? Are we following GOD’s Words or what society and the world tries to indoctrinate into? Or we are just ignoring it because we feel it is not necessary or because this is something that I want to do.

We should remember that in everything that we do as a Christian, we are following Christ; we are obeying GOD; we are obeying what He instituted in His Holy Scriptures. The Scriptures directs us to obeying everything; not part; not some or a portion of it. GOD’s Word says this is what you are supposed to obey. We should consider this topic “Are We Robbing GOD of Tithes 2”?

If we deny robbing GOD of His Tithes, we should consider what Malachi the Prophet confronted the people with in his day. Let’s study our Old Testament starting from Genesis where it the foundation was laid. The lesson question is “Are We Robbing GOD of His Money 2”? Please prayerfully consider the examples and let the Holy Spirit revive us return to what we should be doing and reminding our familiesy on those principles of our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY.

Genesis 14:1-24; Leviticus 27:30-34; Numbers 18:8-28; Deuteronomy 12:5-11; Malachi 3:6-12 6

For I AM the LORD, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed. 7 Even from the days of your fathers ye are gone away from mine ordinances, and have not kept them. Return unto me, and I will return unto you, saith the LORD of Hosts. But ye said, Wherein shall we return? 8 Will a man rob GOD? Yet ye have robbed Me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed Thee? In tithes and offerings. 9 Ye are cursed with a curse: for ye have robbed Me, even this whole nation. 10 Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in Mine house, and prove Me now herewith, saith the LORD of Hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it. 11 And I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroy the fruits of your ground; neither shall your vine cast her fruit before the time in the field, saith the LORD of Hosts. 12 And all nations shall call you blessed: for ye shall be a delightsome land, saith the LORD of Hosts. Amen!



Ecclesiastes 12:13-14

13 Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear GOD, and keep His Commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. 14 For GOD shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil. Amen!



