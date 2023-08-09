Anbaric - Hymn Of Praise (instrumental)

My dear mother-in-law, Airi, recently passed away. She was one of a kind and fought until the very end. Just a couple weeks before she left us Airi and my wife took a hot sauna, eager to celebrate life, all the way. We had a truly close bond and she would always tempt me with the Finnish (strange) speciality meat sauce and mashed potatoes on Sundays. Airi, you will be dearly missed. / Kimmo
