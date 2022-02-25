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Maria Bartiromo, Moderna CEO Asked to Explain Why SARS-CoV-2 Contains Gene Sequence Patented Three Years Before the Pandemic
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3392 views • February 25, 2022

Moderna CEO Asked to Explain Why SARS-CoV-2 Contains Gene Sequence Patented Three Years Before the Pandemic Appearing on Fox News, the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, struggled to explain why SARS-CoV-2 contains a gene sequence that was patented (https://t.me/COVID19Up/13652) by Moderna three years before the pandemic.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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