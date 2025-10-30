BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Many near-death experience NDE people describe exact same God Jesus regardless of their religions
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2025). Many near death experience NDE people describe meeting the exact same God YHWH Jesus while they were dead, regardless of their religion. Later in life, they find out that the God, who they met while they were confirmed to be dead for a certain period of time by the doctors before they resuscitated, was Jesus. They all describe that they felt pure love emanating from Jesus, and they innately knew that he was holy and the source of all light & life.


