All The Wold's A Stage
Grumpy Old Exorcist
Published 17 hours ago

Show 72: One big show for all the world to see. Once the people lose who they are, you can direct them to be anything you want them to be, including desperate. Right now, the lost don’t even know they are lost. Only that they are desperate, and that makes them dangerous.

New 24/7 streaming of all shows: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/scottsradio-com

Website:  http://scotthenslernetwork.org

You can also listen to the audio version of our show at: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel

Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/

